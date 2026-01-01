Disbelievers better than Enemies of Ahlul Bayt (A.S)

SHAFAQNA-Narrated Mohammad bin Yahya, from Ahmad bin Mohammad bin Isa, from al-Hussein bin Saeed, from Fazalah bin Ayub, from Saif bin Amirah, from Abi Bakr al-Hazrami who said:

I asked Imam Sadiq (A.S), “Are the people of Shaam (Damascus) more evil or the [people of] Rome?

Imam Sadiq (A.S) said: “Verily the people of Rome disbelieved but do not have enmity with Us. While the people of Shaam (Damascus) disbelieved and had enmity with us.”

[Source: al-Kafi, Vol.2, Pg. 410, Hadith. 5]

Check out the verses of the Quran, Chapter. 5, Verse. 58 to 61 – These verses prove that the hypocrites (who claim to be Muslims but don’t believe from their heart) are worse than the Jews and Christians who oppose Islam and Muslims.

