10 Verses From the Holy Quran on Patience

During our lifetimes, we can all be assured we will experience times of joy, times of sadness, times of fear, and times of anger. The only certainty in our lives is the fact that there will always be uncertainty, and we must therefore find solace in the only truth and stability: Allah.

By remembering Allah and the Holy Quran, we can hopefully remember that during our lives – whether they be during times of turbulence or times of peace – we must stay patient with whatever the Will of Allah may be.

Patience, in its true form, is one of the greatest acts of worship – by being patient we are fully committing ourselves to the Will of Allah and accepting whatever He may have written for us.

While it may be difficult, we must collectively strive towards living a life of complete trust and faith in God and remember that the strenuous act of patience will always have the sweetest rewards.

In the hopes that we all may be blessed with the ability to truly understand patience, here is what the Holy Quran says about this act of worship:

1. The Reward for Those Who Do Good

“Be patient [steadfast]: God does not let the rewards of those who do good go to waste” (Quran, 11:115)

In this verse, the Quran reminds us that being patient in it of itself may be a reward – it is an act of faith and worship to remain steadfast and patient. No matter what trial or daunting task we may be faced with, here the Quran reminds us that Allah will never overlook the rewards of those who deserve it.

2. Patience is Only Because of the Help of Allah

“And bear with patience, and your patience is only because of the help of Allah – and do not grieve over them, nor feel distressed by their evil plans” (Quran, 16:127)

Here, the Holy Quran states that in the end, we must remember that even the blessing of having patience is from Allah – we must continuously be thankful for the ability to have patience and to strive towards being Muslims who appreciate the beauty of having full faith in Allah.

3. Allah’s Promise is True

“So, be patient. Surely Allah’s promise is true, and let not the disbelievers shake your firmness” (Quran, 30:60)

It is easy for many of us to become doubtful or frightened during our lives, and this verse from the Quran reminds us to stay firm in our faith. By remaining patient and trusting in Allah, we can be assured that our strength will definitely come from unwavering faith.

4. Patience for the Humble

“Seek help with patience and prayer – though this is hard indeed for anyone but the humble” (Quran, 2:45)

In this verse, the Quran reminds us that true patience is only for the humble, and for those who are able to understand that all joys and hardships are equally a blessing from Allah. We must continuously strive towards being better Muslims who are able to humbly remain patient no matter what we may be facing.

5. Attaining Such Goodness

“Only those who are steadfast in patience, only those who are blessed with great righteousness, will attain to such goodness” (Quran, 41:35)

Here again, the Holy Quran stresses the need for us all to understand patience in order to attain goodness. To be able to practice and act on patience is no easy feat – but when practiced with the sincerity of heart, patience can be the most rewarding of all.

6. Persevere in Patience so that You May Prosper

“Oh you who believe! Persevere in patience and constancy. Vie in such perseverance, strengthen each other, and be pious, that you may prosper” (Quran, 3:200)

While it may seem easy to remain patient for a short period of time or just once, we must remember that being patient is a long-term goal. This verse of the Quran is a reminder that we all must persevere in being patient, and that the reward will be from Allah Himself.

7. Allah is with the Patient

“And obey Allah and His Messenger, and do not quarrel with one another lest you should lose courage and your power depart. Be patient, surely Allah is with those who remain patient” (Quran, 8:46)

In this verse, the Holy Quran tells us that Allah will remain with us while we are patient. For us as believers, there should be nothing more comforting than knowing that Allah will remain by our side while we are patient, and this should encourage us to strive towards being steadfast no matter what.

8. Never Lose Heart

“How many of the prophets fought (in Allah’s way), and with them (fought) large bands of [religious] men? But they never lost heart if they met with disaster in Allah’s way, nor did they weaken (in will) nor give in. And Allah Loves those who are firm and steadfast” (Quran, 3:146)

This verse of the Quran explains that even the prophets of God were faced with trials in which their patience was tested – and that this should be a sign for us to take faith and strength from these stories and remember to stay patient ourselves.

9. Endure Patiently

“Oh my son, keep up the prayer, and command beneficence, and forbid malfeasance, and (endure) patiently whatever may afflict you. Surely that is (an indication of true) resolve concerning His Commands” (Quran, 31:17)

The Quran also tells us here that by showing patience and prayer, this can be a sign that we are truly trusting in Allah’s decisions and will. By committing ourselves to accept our fates – whatever it may be – we can help ourselves grow in faith and as Muslims.

10. Allah Will Test Us All

“Be sure We shall test you with something of fear and hunger, some loss in goods, lives, and the fruits of your toil. But give glad tidings to those who patiently persevere. Those who say, when afflicted with calamity, ‘To Allah we belong, and to Him is our return.’ They are those on whom descend blessings from their Lord, and mercy. They are the ones who receive guidance” (Quran, 2:155-157)

Finally, in this verse of the Holy Quran, Allah tells us that no matter how safe we may feel, all of us will be tested in this lifetime. But, as the Quran reminds us, by affirming our faith and stating “To Allah we belong, and to Him is our return”, we will hopefully be able to gain the blessings of patience and live out of our lives as truly faithful Muslims.

Despite our lives being temporary, many of us continue to feel the pressures to quickly succeed and do well in terms of modern societal standards. It remains imperative, however, that we remember the true meaning of success and stay patient no matter what trial may face us – we are, after all, only here for one purpose: to worship and love Allah alone.