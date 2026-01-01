10 Ways to Honor the Prophet’s Month: A Shaʻban Guide

Shaʻban is one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar but is often neglected and not talked about enough because it’s sandwiched between Rajab and the holy month of Ramadan. Nevertheless, Shaʻban contains numerous merits and blessings for Muslims.

In Arabic, Shaʻban means “something that springs forth goodness.” The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) loved the month of Shaʻban. The Prophet is reported to have said the following (taken from Suyuti):

Verily, Rajab is Allah’s month, Shaʻban my Month and Ramadan the month of my Ummah.”

We are unable to meet the Prophet and do things for him (in this life) but we can honour the Prophet by taking maximum advantage of a month that he calls his very own. In this article, we’ll mention some amazing things that occurred in Shaʻban and the recommended acts to perform within it.

five events that occurred sha’ban

The Miracle of the Moon Splitting

Shaykh Al-Habib Abu Bakr Al-Adniy bin Ali Al-Masyhur reports that the splitting of the moon took place in Sha’ban. The disbelievers amongst the Quraysh wanted the Prophet to prove his Prophethood using a miracle. In response, the Prophet split the moon with the permission of Allah. A hadith reported by Anas bin Malik in Sahih Bukhari speaks of this event:

The people of Makkah asked Allah’s Messenger (saw) to show them a miracle. So he showed them the moon split in two halves between which they saw the Hira’ mountain [the Mountain of Light].”

The splitting of the moon was one of the most notable events in the life of the Messenger. The Qu’ran also refers to it in the first verse of chapter 54:

The Hour has come near, and the moon has split [in two].”

The Change in Qiblah

The majority of Muslim scholars conclude the command to change the direction of prayer occurred during the month of Sha’ban. Prior to this the Prophet and the Muslims prayed facing Jerusalem until the following verse was revealed:

We certainly see you turning your face about in the sky. We will surely turn you to a qiblah of your liking: so turn your face towards the Holy Mosque, and wherever you may be, turn your faces towards it! Indeed those who were given the Book surely know that it is the truth from their Lord. And Allah is not oblivious of what they do.” [2:144]

Prophet Muhammad’s Ramadan Sermon

On the last day of Sha’ban, the Prophet gathered his companions and explained the importance of the month of Ramadan. It’s a short but beautiful sermon that reads as follows:

“Oh people! A great month has come over you; a blessed month; a month in which is a night better than a thousand months; a month in which Allah has made it compulsory upon you to fast by day, and voluntary to pray by night. Whoever draws nearer (to Allah) by performing any of the (optional) good deeds in (this month) shall receive the same reward as performing an obligatory deed at any other time, and whoever discharges an obligatory deed in (this month) shall receive the reward of performing seventy obligations at any other time. It is the month of patience, and the reward of patience is Heaven. It is the month of charity, and a month in which a believer’s sustenance is increased. Whoever gives food to a fasting person to break his fast, shall have his sins forgiven, and he will be saved from the Fire of Hell, and he shall have the same reward as the fasting person, without his reward being diminished at all.” (Ibn Khuzaymah).

The Revelation of the Ayah to Send Blessings on the Prophet

The famous verse commanding people to send blessings upon the Prophet was revealed in Sha’ban. It’s only right that such a verse is revealed in a month known as the month of the Prophet:

Allah and His angels send blessings on the Prophet. O you who believe! Call down blessings on him and salute him with a worthy salutation.” [33:56]

Famous Birth Anniversaries in Sha’ban

Sha’ban is also known to be the birth month of famous and pious Muslims. Many martyrs of the battle of Karbala were born during the month:

Hussain ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet (third Sha’ban)

Zainab binte Ali, granddaughter of the Prophet (first Sha’ban)

Abbas ibn Ali, step-grandson of the Prophet (fourth Sha’ban)

Ali ibn Hussain, great-grandson of the Prophet (fifth Sha’ban)

Qasim ibn Hasan, great-grandson of the Prophet (seventh Sha’ban)

Ali Akbar ibn Hussain, great-grandson of the Prophet (eleventh Sha’ban)

Additionally, the fifteenth of Sha’ban is the birth anniversary of the Mahdi who is considered by all Muslims to be the saviour of Islam who will restore peace and justice to the world. Shi’a Muslims believe he was born on 15th Shaban in the year 255 AH with Allah (SWT) miraculously prolonging his life and hiding him in plain sight until the time is right for his movement. Sunni Muslims believe him to have the same purpose but say he is yet to be born.

Five Recommended Deeds in Sha’ban

Sha’ban is a month of huge merit. So many amazing things occurred in this month proving its sacredness. Here are five deeds we should strive to perform regularly throughout the month:

Fasting

The month of Ramadan aside, Sha’ban is the month in which the Prophet fasted the most. In Sunan an-Nasai the wife of the Prophet Aisha reported the following:

The Messenger of Allah did not fast in any month of the year more than he did in Sha’ban. He used to fast all of Sha’ban.”

There is a similar hadith in the same book from Umm Salamah, another one of the wives, who said: