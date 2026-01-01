English
Religious Rituals Held at Al-Abbas Shrine on Birth Anniversary of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS)+ Photos

Shafaqna English: The servants of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine performed the worship rituals in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS) on the occasion of his blessed birthday.

The events were held in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS), in the presence of the Secretary-General of the holy shrine; Sayed Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin, and his deputy, Mr. Abbas Musa Ahmad, along with several members of its Board of Directors, department heads, and officials.

The servants of the holy shrine performed the worship rituals in conjunction with the service day events organized by the holy shrine, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS).

The ceremony included the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the reading of the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS), then the performance of the anthem “Melody of Pride,” after which voices rose with hymns dedicated to the noble commemorated figure, Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS).

 

Source: alkafeel

