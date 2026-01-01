English
Number of Muslim visitors to Japan hit a record

Shafaqna English- The number of Muslim visitors to Japan hit a record last year, drawn by the country’s food, pop culture, and seasonal scenery.

Between January and November last year alone, about 560,000 travelers came from Indonesia, 540,000 from Malaysia, and 240,000 from the Middle East, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. For many, however, navigating daily prayer obligations in a country where dedicated facilities remain unevenly available detracts from an otherwise rich travel experience.

Sources: Kazinform International News Agency

