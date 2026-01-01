(Photos) Karbala: First Phase of Weekly Nahj al-Balagha Sessions Begins at Al-Abbas (AS) Shrine

Shafaqna English: The House of Nahj al-Balagha Sciences at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine launched the weekly Nahj al-Balagha gathering according to thematic classification, at the shrine of Imam al-Mahdi (AS).

The launch ceremony began with the recitation of Quranic verses by the reader Mahdi Al-Iraqi, followed by the recitation of Surah Al-Fatiha for the souls of the martyrs. Then, the director of the house, Dr. Lewa Al-Hassan Al-Attiyah, gave a speech, and a documentary film about the house’s activities was shown.

This was followed by two speeches from the memorizer Sheikh Hani Al-Rubaie and the lecturer Sheikh Muhammad Al-Rashidi. Dr. Lewa Al-Attiyah said: “The forum will be held weekly to cover the topics of the book Nahj al-Balagha according to its axs related to doctrine, ethics, administration, sociology, societal issues, human development, and education.”

He added that “the symposium aims to study Nahj al-Balagha scientifically according to the objective methodology, targeting a diverse group of participants coming from various provinces.” For his part, the lecturer of the gathering, Mr. Mohammed Al-Rashidi, explained that “this project is the first of its kind in Iraq, and it is a long-term project that includes, in its first phase, 40 texts from Nahj al-Balagha, with each one being studied on Sundays of each week.”

The ceremony concluded with the participation of three graduates from the “Building the Human and Refining the Language” project, organized by the institution, who presented a collection of educational and moral texts from the book Nahj al-Balagha attributed to the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him).