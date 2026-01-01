Poll: Trump’s approval on immigration drops to record low

Shafaqna English- Just 39 % of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of immigration, latest Reuters/Ipsos poll finds amid growing backlash over two fatal shootings linked to crackdown on migrants.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday, just 39 percent of Americans said they approved of Trump’s handling of immigration, compared with 41 percent earlier this month.

The poll, conducted between Friday and Sunday, comes amid an outcry over a US border agent’s fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over the weekend.

Pretti was the second person to be killed by a federal agent in the city in less than a month, following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, on January 7 by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

