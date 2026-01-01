French MPs approve social media ban for children below 15

Shafaqna English- If approved by Senate, France will be the second country to impose such a ban after Australia, which barred social media for children under16 years.

The lower house of the French Parliament has voted in favour of banning children aged below 15 years from ‍social media, ‍amid growing concerns about online bullying and mental health risks.

In a session late on Monday night, the National Assembly legislators approved the bill by a vote of 130 to 21. The legislation will now go to the Senate before a final vote in the lower house.

Sources: Aljazeera

