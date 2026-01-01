English
Children in Gaza still face deadly conditions

Shafaqna English- The fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip improves aid access, but children still face deadly conditions.

The fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is making a difference to the lives of over a million children, and improving overall access to food – but more aid still needs to enter.
That’s the assessment of two senior officials from the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP), speaking on Monday to journalists in New York following a week-long visit to the enclave and the occupied West Bank.
The two agencies have brought more than 10,000 trucks of aid into Gaza since the 10 October truce , representing some 80 per cent of all humanitarian cargo.

