Study reveals midlife weight loss can trigger harmful brain inflammation

Shafaqna English- New research suggests that losing weight in midlife, while beneficial for metabolism, may come with an unexpected cost to brain health.

A study from Ben-Gurion University found that when middle-aged mice lost weight, it worsened inflammation in a key brain region that regulates appetite and energy.

While weight loss successfully restored healthy blood sugar control in both young and mid-aged mice, only the older group showed this concerning spike in brain inflammation. The inflammation, observed in the hypothalamus, was temporary but raises alarms because chronic brain inflammation is linked to cognitive decline and diseases like Alzheimer’s.

“Losing weight in midlife is not a simple copy-and-paste of what works in young adulthood,” said lead researcher Alon Zemer. The team emphasizes that weight loss remains crucial for metabolic health but calls for a more nuanced understanding of its effects on the aging brain.

The findings, published in GeroScience, highlight the need for further research. Scientists aim to develop strategies that preserve the metabolic benefits of weight loss while protecting long-term brain health as people age.

Source: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

www.shafaqna.com