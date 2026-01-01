IOM: More than 3.3M Sudanese return to nine states

The figures were included in an IOM report covering the period 1-30 November 2025, based on data collected from more than 12,000 sites in 185 localities across all 18 states of Sudan.

The organisation said that an estimated 3,334,705 people returned to 2,500 locations in 65 localities across nine Sudanese states.

According to the report, 83 percent of the returnees came from internal displacement, while 17 percent returned from outside the country.

Children under the age of 18 accounted for 55per cent of internally displaced returnees and 45 per cent of those returning from abroad.

The IOM noted that 9,258,273 people remain internally displaced across 11,194 locations in 185 localities nationwide.