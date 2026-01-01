English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

IOM: More than 3.3M Sudanese return to nine states

0

Shafaqna English- Over 3.3 million displaced people returned to nearly 2,500 locations across nine states in their country in November 2025, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The figures were included in an IOM report covering the period 1-30 November 2025, based on data collected from more than 12,000 sites in 185 localities across all 18 states of Sudan.

The organisation said that an estimated 3,334,705 people returned to 2,500 locations in 65 localities across nine Sudanese states.

According to the report, 83 percent of the returnees came from internal displacement, while 17 percent returned from outside the country.

Children under the age of 18 accounted for 55per cent of internally displaced returnees and 45 per cent of those returning from abroad.

The IOM noted that 9,258,273 people remain internally displaced across 11,194 locations in 185 localities nationwide.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Medical sources: 114 people killed over past week in Sudan’s Darfur

nasibeh yazdani

Sudan: Children face growing threat of deadly infectious diseases 

nasibeh yazdani

IOM: 414 migrants returned to Libya in past week

nasibeh yazdani

IOM: Over 97,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza in past four days

nasibeh yazdani

UNSC urges all parties in South Sudan to end fighting

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: IOM launches appeal for 110,000 refugees returning home

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.