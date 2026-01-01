English
Scientists identify solution for rare vaccine-linked heart inflammation

Shafaqna English- Stanford researchers have pinpointed the biological chain reaction that causes rare cases of heart inflammation (myocarditis) following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, primarily in young males.

They discovered a two-step immune process where the vaccine first activates macrophages, which release a protein called CXCL10. This then triggers T-cells to produce high levels of another protein, IFN-gamma. Together, these signals cause damaging inflammation that draws immune cells into the heart muscle.

The study confirms these specific proteins as key drivers of the injury. Crucially, the research also identifies a potential preventative strategy: blocking these proteins reduced heart damage in models. The team further found that genistein, a compound derived from soy, showed protective effects in lab tests and animal studies by mitigating this harmful inflammatory response.

The scientists emphasize that vaccine-induced myocarditis remains extremely rare, is typically mild and resolves quickly, and is far less common and severe than the heart inflammation caused by COVID-19 infection itself. The findings could lead to ways to further minimize this rare risk while preserving the vaccines’ powerful protective benefits.

Source: Stanford Medicine

