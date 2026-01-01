Study Links Food Additives in Mother’s Diet to Lasting Health Issues in Offspring

Shafaqna English- New research reveals that common food additives consumed by mothers can have lifelong health consequences for their children.

Scientists from the Institute Pasteur and Inserm found that when mother mice consumed dietary emulsifiers—common in processed foods and some baby formulas—their offspring developed altered gut bacteria from birth, leading to chronic inflammation and a higher risk of obesity and bowel disorders in adulthood.

The study, published in Nature Communications, showed that these early microbiome changes disrupted normal immune system training. Offspring, who never directly consumed the additives, experienced a breakdown in gut-immune communication, resulting in persistent inflammation. The findings suggest that the health impact of food additives may extend across generations, affecting children even before they eat solid food.

Lead researcher Benoit Chasseing emphasized the need for greater scrutiny of additives, especially in infant formula, and called for human studies to confirm these effects. The research highlights the potential long-term risks of maternal consumption of processed foods during critical windows of early development.

Source: Institut Pasteur

