Restoring Brain’s Energy Balance Reverses Alzheimer’s Damage, Study Shows

Shafaqna English- In a landmark study challenging a century-old assumption, scientists have successfully reversed Alzheimer’s disease in advanced mouse models by restoring a key cellular energy balance.

Researchers found that a severe deficiency of the energy molecule NAD+ is central to the disease’s progression. When they corrected this deficit using an experimental compound, damaged brains showed structural repair and cognitive function was fully restored, even in late-stage disease.

The research, led by a team from University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University, demonstrated that maintaining NAD+ levels could also prevent the disease from developing. Strikingly, mice with advanced Alzheimer’s pathology regained normal memory, and biomarkers of the disease normalized after treatment. Senior author Dr. Andrew Pieper described the results as a message of hope, indicating the damaged brain can repair itself under the right conditions.

The therapeutic approach used a pharmacologic agent called P7C3-A20, which safely restores NAD+ balance without the risks associated with over-the-counter supplements. The findings open a new pathway for Alzheimer’s therapy focused on recovery rather than just slowing decline. Researchers are now planning for carefully designed human clinical trials to test whether this reversal strategy can translate to patients.

Source: University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

www.shafaqna.com