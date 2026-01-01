Full-fat dairy consumption associates with lower dementia risk

Shafaqna English- A major long-term study suggests a surprising link between consuming full-fat dairy products and a lower risk of dementia.

Following over 27,000 Swedish adults for roughly 25 years, researchers found that those who ate higher amounts of high-fat cheese and cream developed dementia less often than those who consumed little or none.

Specifically, daily consumption of high-fat cheese (like cheddar or Brie) was associated with a 13% lower overall dementia risk, with the strongest link seen for vascular dementia (29% lower risk). Daily intake of high-fat cream also showed a 16% reduced risk. Notably, low-fat dairy products, milk, butter, and yogurt did not show similar associations.

The study, published in Neurology, emphasizes an association, not proven cause and effect. The authors caution that more research is needed to confirm the results and understand the underlying mechanisms, especially in populations outside of Sweden.

Source: American Academy of Neurology

www.shafaqna.com