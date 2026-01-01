Dietary Vitamin C Directly Boosts Skin Thickness and Renewal, Study Shows

Shafaqna English- New research demonstrates that consuming vitamin C-rich foods can significantly improve skin health from within. Scientists found that vitamin C levels in the skin directly mirror those in the bloodstream, and increasing dietary intake leads to measurable increases in skin thickness, collagen production, and cell renewal.

In the study, participants who ate two kiwifruit daily for eight weeks showed higher vitamin C concentrations in all skin layers, alongside improved skin function. Lead author Professor Margreet Vissers stated that the tight correlation between blood and skin vitamin C was striking, emphasizing that skin cells efficiently absorb the nutrient from circulation.

The findings suggest that dietary vitamin C may be more effective than topical serums for overall skin health, as it reliably reaches deeper skin layers. Researchers recommend consistent daily intake of vitamin C-rich foods, such as citrus fruits, berries, and broccoli, to maintain optimal levels and support skin structure.

Source: University of Otago

