Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Graves”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Graves”

Question: When there is no heir for a deceased Muslim person in the foreign land, who should take charge of his burial?

Answer: If it is not possible to contact his heir and ask his consent in handling the burial procedures, the requirement of consent is lifted and it becomes obligatory, on basis of wajib kifã’i, on the Muslims to handle the burial.

