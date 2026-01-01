English
Afghanistan: Historic Noh Gunbad Mosque in Balkh faces collapse

Shafaqna English- A number of residents of Balkh province have expressed concern over the deterioration of the historic Noh Gunbad Mosque (Hajj-e-Piyadah).

Regarded as the oldest mosque in Afghanistan, Noh Gunbad once held significant spiritual and cultural importance in the region. Today, however, all of its domes have collapsed, and only weathered walls remain on all four sides.

Nearly a decade ago, the Aga Khan Foundation initiated preliminary restoration work on the mosque, but the effort was halted for unknown reasons.

