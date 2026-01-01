UNICEF: Afghanistan’s education system faces serious challenges

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that Afghanistan’s education system faces serious challenges.

On Wednesday, January 28, the organization emphasized on its X page the importance of girls’ education and its positive impact on Afghanistan’s future, calling for the lifting of restrictions on their schooling.

UNICEF stated: “Lifting the ban on secondary education for girls will enable them to acquire skills, enter vital professions such as healthcare, and strengthen families, communities, and the country’s future.”

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

