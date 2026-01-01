English
OCHA: Northern Afghanistan earthquake intensifies drought challenges

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced that the 6.3 magnitude earthquake in northern Afghanistan Intensifies Drought Challenges in Affected Areas.

The organization said on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, in a published report that the devastating earthquakes have intensified these vulnerabilities and increased the risk of food insecurity, water shortages, and health problems.

OCHA added that many families need adequate shelter, heating supplies, drinking water, health services, and necessary resources for immediate reconstruction of their homes, all while facing the winter season.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

