UN rapporteur calls on EU to protect minority rights within bloc

Shafaqna English- The EU adopt “bolder and more effective measures” to protect minority rights within its own borders, a UN special rapporteur said.

“The European Union is instrumental in advocating for minority rights outside its borders … but lacks the tools and motivation to effectively address minority issues within the bloc,” Nicolas Levrat, the rapporteur on minority issues, said in a statement at the end of his visit to the EU. “This gap must be closed to guarantee better protection of minorities within the EU.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

