Repatriation only viable solution for Rohingya refugees

The remarks were made during a meeting on Wednesday between Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus and newly appointed UN refugee agency country representative (UNHCR) Ivo Freijsen, according to a statement issued by Yunus’s office on Thursday.

Freijsen stressed the need to strengthen self-reliance initiatives in Rohingya settlements as funding shortages increasingly strain humanitarian operations.

Yunus said the Rohingya crisis was no longer receiving adequate international attention and urged the UN refugee agency to maintain active engagement to facilitate the refugees’ safe return.