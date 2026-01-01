Muslim identity in UK feels increasingly criticised

Shafaqna English- The far right is on the rise and much of its messaging is explicitly Islamophobic. In 2024 anti-Muslim hate crimes in England and Wales doubled, and Muslim identity feels increasingly politicised and criticised.

Meanwhile, the government has stated that it cannot even agree on a definition of what Islamophobia is.

“Over the last 10 years in particular I have been subjected to increasing levels of physical violence on the streets. Examples include a random man while I was standing at the bus stop using a racial slur against me and then lurching forward to punch me. The impact of all of that is devastating. It made me feel like I didn’t want to engage with the wider world,”Shaista Aziz told Guardian.

Sources: Guardian

