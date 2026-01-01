English
Iraq-EU stress stronger international coordination against terrorism

Shafaqna English- Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji and the Head of the European Union Advisory Mission in Iraq, Ralph Schroder, emphasized strengthening international coordination to confront terrorist groups.

Al-Araji stressed the need for the international community to adopt a unified stance against terrorism and reject all forms of extremism. He also underlined the importance of urging countries to repatriate their nationals from detention facilities in the region.

