Canada: Muslims mark Quebec City mosque attack anniversary

Shafaqna English- Canadian Muslims on Wednesday mark the anniversary of the 2017 Quebec City mosque attack, and renewing calls to confront Islamophobia amid concerns that progress is eroding.

In Montreal’s Pierrefonds borough, residents, advocates, and minority leaders came together to honor the victims of the shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, an attack that remains the deadliest on a house of worship in Canadian history, CityNews Montreal reported.

Six Muslim men were killed when a gunman opened fire during evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017.

