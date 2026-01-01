English
More Than 3.5 Million Tourists Visited Syria Last Year

Shafaqna English- According to data released by Syria’s Ministry of Tourism, the number of tourists who visited the country from December 2024, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, through the end of November 2025 reached 3.5 million.

Middle East News, citing the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), reported that Syrian Minister of Tourism Mazen Al-Salhani said these figures indicate a renewed regional and international interest in Syria as a cultural and heritage tourism destination, as well as a strong base for attracting Arab and European investment in the fields of air transport and sustainable tourism.

Source: Middle East News

