Two-Day Public Holiday Declared in Karbala on the Occasion of Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) Birth

Shafaqna English- The Karbala Governorate has announced a two-day public holiday next Tuesday and Wednesday to mark the Mid-Sha‘ban celebrations.

The Karbala Governorate stated that, on the occasion of Mid-Sha‘ban and the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (AJ), and in order to give local residents the opportunity to welcome pilgrims and provide the best possible services during the mass pilgrimage, Karbala Governor Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi has declared a two-day official holiday.

The statement added that the holiday will fall on the 14th and 15th of Sha‘ban, corresponding to February 3 and 4.

Source: Middle East News

