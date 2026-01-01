English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
FeaturedOther NewsShia islam

Two-Day Public Holiday Declared in Karbala on the Occasion of Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) Birth

0

Shafaqna English- The Karbala Governorate has announced a two-day public holiday next Tuesday and Wednesday to mark the Mid-Sha‘ban celebrations.

The Karbala Governorate stated that, on the occasion of Mid-Sha‘ban and the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (AJ), and in order to give local residents the opportunity to welcome pilgrims and provide the best possible services during the mass pilgrimage, Karbala Governor Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi has declared a two-day official holiday.

The statement added that the holiday will fall on the 14th and 15th of Sha‘ban, corresponding to February 3 and 4.

Source: Middle East News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq’s Interior Ministry Announces Full Security Preparedness for Mid-Sha‘ban Pilgrimage

parniani

Iraq: Start of special plan for Mid-Sha’ban celebrations in Karbala

asadian

(Video): The Life of Imam Zayn al-‘Abidīn (as) after Karbala

Tauqeer14

(Photos) Karbala: Scientific Academy Celebrates National Quran Day

Tauqeer14

[Video & Photos] Female Students’ Graduation Ceremony at Hazrat Abbas’s (AS) Shrine

parniani

Karbala: 8th ‘Spirit of Prophethood’ international conference for women

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.