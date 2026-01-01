English
Iraq’s Interior Ministry Announces Full Security Preparedness for Mid-Sha‘ban Pilgrimage

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Ministry of Interior has emphasized the implementation of comprehensive security and service measures for the Mid-Sha‘ban pilgrimage in Karbala.

The ministry announced on Wednesday that all security and service-related preparations for the Mid-Sha‘ban pilgrimage in Karbala have been completed.

According to Middle East News, citing Al-Forat News, a statement by the ministry said that all special measures to secure the Mid-Sha‘ban pilgrimage have been carried out to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims and to maintain security and stability.

The statement also noted that a number of individuals have been arrested for their role in price manipulation amid the approach of the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: Middle East News

www.shafaqna.com

