Saudi Ministry of Hajj Commends Iraq’s Outstanding Performance, Ranks It First in Pilgrim Services

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that Iraq delivered the most distinguished performance in providing services to pilgrims to the Holy Mosque.

According to Madarat magazine, affiliated with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, recent evaluations ranked Iraq first in pilgrim services, citing its notably rapid contract registration process and early preparedness for the 1447 Hajj season.

According to Middle East News, citing the Iraqi Official News Agency (INA), Iraq’s Hajj and Umrah Authority said in a statement that the evaluation was conducted based on precise criteria, including the speed of finalizing contracts, the quality of advance planning, the level of administrative and technical readiness, and the effectiveness of coordination with relevant institutions to deliver the best possible services to pilgrims.

Source: Middle East News

