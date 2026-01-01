English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 2Other News

Saudi Ministry of Hajj Commends Iraq’s Outstanding Performance, Ranks It First in Pilgrim Services

0

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that Iraq delivered the most distinguished performance in providing services to pilgrims to the Holy Mosque.

According to Madarat magazine, affiliated with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, recent evaluations ranked Iraq first in pilgrim services, citing its notably rapid contract registration process and early preparedness for the 1447 Hajj season.

According to Middle East News, citing the Iraqi Official News Agency (INA), Iraq’s Hajj and Umrah Authority said in a statement that the evaluation was conducted based on precise criteria, including the speed of finalizing contracts, the quality of advance planning, the level of administrative and technical readiness, and the effectiveness of coordination with relevant institutions to deliver the best possible services to pilgrims.

Source: Middle East News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq’s Interior Ministry Announces Full Security Preparedness for Mid-Sha‘ban Pilgrimage

parniani

Photos: Snow covers various parts of Iraq in white

Tauqeer14

UK cyclists to undertake journey from Makkah to Madinah to raise funds for children in Africa

nasibeh yazdani

Capturing Saudi Arabia a frame at a time

leila yazdani

Report: Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow by 4.5% in 2026

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia’s PIF led global sovereign funds in 2025

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.