Humans and Honeyguide Birds Share Regional Dialects for Cooperation, Study Shows

Shafaqna English- Researchers have uncovered a remarkable example of cultural communication between humans and wildlife in northern Mozambique, revealing that humans use regionally distinct “dialects” to communicate with honeyguide birds, much like human languages diversify across regions, as Phys reported.

A groundbreaking study published in *People and Nature* by researchers from the University of Cape Town (UCT) reveals that humans in northern Mozambique use regionally specific calls to interact with honeyguide birds, which help them locate wild honeybee nests. This behavior, shaped by cultural practices rather than environmental factors, mirrors the development of local dialects in human languages.

Honeyguide birds (Indicator indicator) play a unique role in this long-standing partnership: they lead humans to bees’ nests in exchange for leftover wax and larvae. The study found that the recruitment and coordination calls used by honey-hunters vary between neighboring villages in a manner similar to human dialects. These calls, used to attract and follow the birds, were recorded from 131 honey-hunters across 13 villages in the Niassa Special Reserve, Mozambique.

The researchers noted that regional differences in these calls increase with distance between communities. Interestingly, honey-hunters adapt to the calls of their new villages when they relocate, further suggesting that cultural practices—not environmental factors—are driving this variation. The honeyguide birds, in turn, likely learn and reinforce these local human dialects over time.

This cooperation between humans and honeyguides offers one of the rarest examples of interspecies communication, highlighting the deep cultural influence on human-wildlife interactions. The findings offer valuable insights into how humans and animals can shape each other’s behavior, demonstrating a form of mutual learning and adaptation that strengthens the bond between species.

