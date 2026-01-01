New Study Challenges Long-Standing Theories on Memory Systems

Shafaqna English- A groundbreaking study reveals that episodic and semantic memory may not rely on distinct brain regions as previously believed. Researchers from the University of Nottingham and University of Cambridge found significant overlap in brain activity, prompting a reevaluation of how memory systems are studied, as Scitechdaily wrote.

In a new study published in “Nature Human Behaviour” (January 27), researchers have questioned decades of memory research, suggesting that episodic and semantic memories may not have separate neural pathways as once thought. The study, led by Dr. Roni Tibon, used fMRI to analyze brain activity during memory retrieval tasks and found no significant difference in how the brain processes these two types of memory.

Episodic memory involves recalling personal experiences tied to specific times and places, often referred to as “mental time travel,” while semantic memory stores general knowledge about the world. Traditionally, it was believed that these memories were stored in different parts of the brain. However, the new findings reveal overlapping brain regions activated during both types of memory retrieval.

The study design involved participants completing tasks that simulated episodic and semantic memory retrieval. fMRI scans revealed that when participants recalled information—whether learned personally or from prior knowledge—similar brain areas were engaged, challenging previous assumptions about the organization of memory systems.

Dr. Tibon emphasized that this unexpected result could have profound implications for understanding neurological conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. If both memory types rely on shared brain systems, therapeutic interventions might need to target broader brain areas rather than isolated regions.

This new approach to memory research, which focuses on the overlap between memory systems, could shift how scientists study cognitive processes, potentially reshaping the future of neuropsychological research and treatment.

Source: Scitechdaily

