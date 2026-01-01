OCHA: 21.9 million Afghans require urgent assistance in 2026

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan faces humanitarian crises, with an estimated 21.9 million people—nearly 45% of the population— projected to require urgent assistance in 2026, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.

While this is a slight 4 % decrease from last year, needs remain extremely high in a non-conflict setting. Persistent vulnerabilities, worsening food insecurity, climate-driven drought, natural disasters, mass cross-border returns, and serious protection risks—particularly for women and girls—continue to drive the crisis.

Sources: Ariana News

