EU toughens up on illegal arrivals

Shafaqna English-The European Commission presented its plan for the European Union’s migration policy on Thursday, promising to tackle irregular migration.

“The priority is clear: bringing illegal arrival numbers down and keeping them down,” said EU commissioner for migration Magnus Brunner.

“Abuse gives migration a bad name — it undermines public trust and ultimately takes away from our ability to provide protection and undercuts our drive to attract talent,” said Brunner.

Sources: Info Migrants

