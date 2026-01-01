English
Netherlands: Protest held after racist police officer assaults two Muslim women

Shafaqna English-A group of people gathered in Vredenburg Square to protest over police violence against two Muslim women, which occurred Monday in Utrecht.

A  police officer recently assaulted two Muslim women, hitting one with a baton and kicking the other in the stomach, Anadolu reports.

Protesters criticized the police, saying this was not an isolated incident and argued that racist violence takes place “systematically and repeatedly.”

The rally also called on Dutch police to apologize to the victims and public and to ensure that such incidents will not happen again.

They demanded the suspension of the officer involved and chanted slogans including “No justice, no peace,” “No to racist police” and “Fascist police, stop the terror.”

The crowd later marched towards the Paardenveld police station in Utrecht.

