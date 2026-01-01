Thailand: Mosques prepare for Ramadan

Shafaqna English- 420 mosques in Songkhla Province in Thailand will prepare for Ramadan.

In this regard, the Islamic Affairs Committee of Songkhla Province, in southern Thailand, held its regular annual meeting for the year 2569 (Thai calendar) on Sunday, January 25. The meeting saw a wide participation, including 30 members of the provincial Islamic Affairs Committee, as well as imams and representatives of 420 mosques. This indicates a high level of organization and institutional commitment on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan 1447 AH.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com