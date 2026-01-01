Report: Nearly 2 million Israelis live below poverty line

Shafaqna English- Nearly two million people in Israel are living below the poverty line, including around 880,000 children, according to official data.

The figures were published in Israel’s 2024 Poverty Report by the National Insurance Institute, which said the country’s population exceeds 10 million, with Palestinians accounting for about 21%.

“There are approximately two million poor people in Israel, among them around 880,000 children, more than one in four children nationwide,” the report said.

