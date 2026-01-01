Iranian handcrafted light art، Professional Light Sculptures

Advertorial Reportage- Despite their delicate appearance, these works are highly durable, resistant to water, heat and shocks, and are suitable for indoor and outdoor use such as gardens and terraces.

Hello, and thank you for your attention.

My name is Ahmad Amirkhani, and I have been professionally creating light sculptures for over eight years. Each piece is inspired by nature and crafted entirely from natural materials and Many layers of paper.

These artworks are exceptionally strong, impact-resistant, heat-resistant, and fully waterproof—suitable even for outdoor environments. Despite their durability, they remain very lightweight and easy to transport.

Every sculpture is a unique, one-of-a-kind creation, made entirely by hand through a detailed and time-consuming artistic process. The pricing of each work is determined by its dimensions and the complexity of its sculptural forms.

Despite their delicate appearance, these works are highly durable, resistant to water, heat and shocks, and are suitable for indoor and outdoor use such as gardens and terraces.

Simorgh table lamp

✨ Inspired by the mythical Simorgh, this illuminated sculpture captures notions of elevation, purity, and transcendence. The feather-like handcrafted layers and warm ambient glow make it a sophisticated addition for collectors seeking culturally rich and modern pieces with strong visual identity. 📏 Size: Height 55 × Width 45 × Length 63 (cm) 🎨 Material: Wood / Natural fibers 💰 Price: $950 ⚖️ Weight: 1000g

Seashell pendant light

✨ Evoking the organic harmony of a seashell, this pendant light diffuses a gentle, architectural glow through its textured natural layers. It offers a visually striking focal point for coastal, biophilic, or minimalist interiors—perfect for galleries or high-end spatial design projects. 📏 Size: Height 59 × Width 83 × Length 83 (cm) 🎨 Material: Wood / Natural fibers 💰 Price: $1000 ⚖️ Weight: 1500g

Crowned chicken pendant lamp

✨ A playful yet refined illuminated sculpture that blends character, symbolism, and contemporary craftsmanship. Its expressive form and warm lighting make it an excellent investment for collectors looking for a unique, conversation-starting artwork with a bold artistic personality. 📏 Size: Height 78 × Width 50 × Length 58 (cm) 🎨 Material: Wood / Natural fibers 💰 Price: $1200 ⚖️Weight: 950g

Iranian handcrafted light art combines traditional craftsmanship with modern lighting design. From historical handmade chandeliers to contemporary lampshades and light sculptures, these works bring illumination into spaces while showcasing the culture, creativity, and skill of Iranian artisans. Brass, bronze, and copper chandeliers with colored glass and crystals, lamps with turquoise inlays, Khatamkari, and Mina Kari bases, and modern Light Sculptures with creative forms and intelligent lighting are all examples of the integration of traditional and contemporary arts in lighting. Each piece is the result of precision, creativity, and multi-generational experience, with human touch present in every stage of production.

Other art forms related to light and human experience also exist, but in this text, three main types of Iranian handcrafted light art will be examined.

Experience the elegance of nature-inspired light sculptures, masterfully handcrafted in Persia. Each piece is a unique harmony of organic form and modern design.

You can see pictures of my latest product display at a light sculpture gallery in Dubai on my website.

