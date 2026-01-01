US protesters begin nationwide strike against federal immigration agency

Shafaqna English- Massive rallies protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations took place across the US Friday.

The dissent many Americans feel about ICE agents was exemplified by the thousands of protesters who took to the streets of Los Angeles.

In the wake of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, which has resulted in the high-profile deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both Americans, by ICE agents in the state of Minnesota, protesters in Los Angeles voiced their frustration and fear about the violent ICE operations, which have taken place in many Democratic-led states like California.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

