Report: US aid cuts worsen humanitarian crisis for Afghan women

Shafaqna English-US aid cuts have sharply worsened Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, with women and girls, according to a new report by Refugees International.

The organization says the 2025 decision to shut down USAID operations and halt most U.S. foreign assistance has dismantled critical services in Afghanistan, deepening what it describes as the Islamic Emirate’s system of “gender apartheid.”

Refugees International reports that the cuts eliminated 88% of maternal and child health funding, 94 percent of sexual and reproductive health programs, and nearly 80 % of gender-based violence services.

As a result, more than 420 health facilities have closed or suspended operations since early 2025, leaving around three million people without access to basic healthcare.

