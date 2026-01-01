Iraq Sets Up Power Operations Room for Mid-Sha’ban Pilgrimage

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced the establishment of a dedicated operations room to ensure electricity supply in the holy city of Karbala and along pilgrim routes during the Mid-Shaaban pilgrimage.

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced on Saturday the formation of an operations room for the ministry and its affiliated departments to secure electricity for the holy city of Karbala and the routes leading to it during the Mid-Shaaban pilgrimage, while also outlining details of the operational plan for the occasion.

According to Shafaqna, Iraqi News Agency reported that in a statement issued by the ministry, Hassan Abdul-Ghani—Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, and Acting Minister of Electricity—ordered the establishment of the operations room. The body will be responsible for ensuring power supply in the holy province of Karbala and its access routes, as well as supporting road safety for pilgrims, Hussaini processions (mawakib), and service provision across all provinces throughout the Mid-Shaaban pilgrimage period.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

