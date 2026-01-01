Mass Grave in Jordan Sheds New Light on World’s First Recorded Pandemic

Shafaqna English- Researchers say a mass grave discovered in Jordan is providing rare new evidence about the Justinianic Plague, the world’s first documented pandemic.

An international research team led by the United States has confirmed the first Mediterranean mass grave linked to the world’s earliest recorded pandemic, offering new and clearer details about the Justinianic Plague, which killed millions across the Byzantine Empire between the 6th and 8th centuries CE.

According to The Guardian, the findings were published in February in the Journal of Archaeological Science. Researchers say the discovery provides a rare empirical window into mobility, urban life, and the vulnerability of populations affected by the plague.

DNA extracted from human remains in a mass burial site in Jerash, in present-day Jordan, confirms that the victims died in what researchers describe as a “single burial event,” rather than the gradual accumulation typical of conventional cemeteries. The team previously identified Yersinia pestis as the bacterium responsible for the outbreak.

The latest study focuses on the victims’ lives, their susceptibility to disease, and why they were present in Jerash, a key regional trade hub and a focal point of the pandemic, which lasted from 541 to 750 CE.

