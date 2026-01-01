Second Islamic dialogue conference set to take place in Egypt 

Shafaqna English-The Muslim Council of Elders, in cooperation with Al-Azhar, will hold the second Islamic dialogue conference, titled “One Ummah and Common Destiny,” on April 1 and 2, 2026.
This Islamic conference will bring together a group of senior scholars, leaders and officials of various Islamic sects, as well as Muslim intellectuals and cultural figures from around the world.
This conference aims to strengthen the foundations of scientific exchange between Islamic schools of thought, correct mutual stereotypes by analyzing their historical and epistemological roots, and create just and equitable realities for all.
The conference marks the continuation of a scientific and cultural effort that began with the global call of the Sheikh of Al-Azhar in November 2022.
The conference is being held amid the growing need to strengthen the culture of understanding and cooperation between the components of the Islamic Ummah and promote rational dialogue as a fundamental approach to addressing the causes of division and ambiguity and confronting common challenges.
Sources: IQNA