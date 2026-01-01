Unemployment rate in EU declined in December 2025

Shafaqna English- The unemployment rate in the euro area declined in December 2025, falling to 6.2 % of the total labor force, the European Statistical Office announced.

Eurostat said that this rate also represents a slight decrease compared with the same period last year, when it likewise stood at 6.3 %.

The unemployment rate across the European Union as a whole remained at 5.9 percent, very close to its historic low of 5.8 %, and was unchanged from both the previous month and the same period last year.

Sources: Peninsula Qatar

