UN: Winter conditions are turning deadly in Gaza

Shafaqna English- The UN warned that the winter conditions in Gaza are turning deadly as 11 children have died of hypothermia.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference on Friday that “families in Gaza continue to face harsh winter conditions.”

He reported that “on Tuesday, another child reportedly died from hypothermia,” adding: “This is the eleventh child who has died this way since the beginning of the winter season, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.”

“We continue calling for more durable shelter solutions to limit people’s dependency on tents,” he added.

Haq also warned that food access remains fragile, saying: “Even with the improvements in food consumption this month, humanitarians stress that the entry of aid and commercial supplies must be sustained and further diversified.”

Sources: TRT World

