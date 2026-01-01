English
Russia’s Tourism plane to showcase Islamic heritage

Shafaqna English- Russia is preparing a new tourism initiative aimed at introducing rich Islamic heritage.

The project, known in the Tatar language as Izge Sukmak, meaning “Sacred Route,” has been designed to attract domestic tourists as well as visitors from Islamic countries in particular.

According to sources involved in the project, the “Sacred Route” will include a targeted tourism pathway across regions of Russia where Islam has played a significant role in shaping historical and cultural identity. The route will feature visits to mosques, religious sites, Islamic historical landmarks, local markets, and traditional cuisine, alongside natural attractions.

Sources: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com

