UK: Increasing demand for Muslim burial sites

Shafaqna English- There is a growing demand from British Muslims for burial sites that comply with Islamic burial costumes.

While Bedford has seen 800 individuals purchase plots in a new cemetery adjacent to an existing one, many other towns and cities face lengthy application processes for suitable land, often accompanied by local objections.

This issue is intensifying as the older generation passes on, and with the high cost of new sites or planning obstacles, numerous cemeteries are allocating only limited space for Muslim burials.

Source: Religion Media Center

