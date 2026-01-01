English
Sudan tries to revive historical Suakin port

Shafaqna English- Suakin, an ancient Red Sea port spared by the wars that have marked Sudan’s history but reduced to ruins by the ravages of time.

The once-booming transit port-turned tourist site of Suakin sits on the water, effectively forgotten for nearly three years as Sudan remains mired in a devastating war between the army and paramilitary forces.

“It was called the ‘White City’,” for its unique buildings made of coral stone taken from the seabed, said mayor Abu Mohamed El-Amin Artega, who is also the leader of the Artega tribe, part of eastern Sudan’s Beja ethnic group.
Now the once-booming port and tourist draw languishes on the water, effectively forgotten for years as Sudan remains mired in a devastating war between the army and paramilitary forces.
But inside the ruins of a mosque, a restoration crew is hard at work rebuilding this piece of Suakin, over a century after the city was abandoned.
“Before the war, a lot of people came, a lot of tourists,” said Ahmed Bushra, an engineer with the association Safeguarding Sudan’s Living Heritage from Conflict and Climate Change (SSLH).

