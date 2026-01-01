Iraqi Parliament delays presidential election again

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s parliament has again postponed the election of the country’s new president.

This marks the second delay, after lawmakers last week also postponed the presidential vote without providing official reasons.

A total of 19 candidates are competing for the post of President of Iraq, all of whom have been approved by the Iraqi Parliament and the Federal Supreme Court after meeting constitutional requirements. The repeated delays reflect ongoing political disagreements over reaching a consensus candidate.

Sources: Iraqi News

