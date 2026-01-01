English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraqi Parliament delays presidential election again

0

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s parliament has again postponed the election of the country’s new president.

This marks the second delay, after lawmakers last week also postponed the presidential vote without providing official reasons.

A total of 19 candidates are competing for the post of President of Iraq, all of whom have been approved by the Iraqi Parliament and the Federal Supreme Court after meeting constitutional requirements. The repeated delays reflect ongoing political disagreements over reaching a consensus candidate.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq: Parliament gave vote of confidence to cabinet proposed by Al-Sudani

asadian

Muqtada Sadr: Demonstrators should end their sit-in

asadian

Iraq: Coordination framework consensus on 4 conditions before dissolving parliament

asadian

Iraq: Representatives of Sadr faction sign resignation letters

asadian

Iraq: First political call for dissolution of parliament and early elections

asadian

Iraq: Parliament approves draft law banning normalization of relation with Israel

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.