Seven Muslim countries denounce Israel’s ceasefire violations in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Seven Muslim countries on Sunday denounced Israel’s repeated ceasefire violations in Gaza, according to Anadolu.

The foreign ministers of Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia said in a joint statement that they view these repeated violations as a direct threat to the political process, hindering efforts to establish conditions for a transition to a more stable phase in the Gaza Strip in both security and humanitarian aspects.

They also called for full commitment to the success of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan.

The ministers urged all parties to fulfill their responsibilities during this period and to exercise restraint in order to maintain the ceasefire and avoid actions that could negatively affect the current process.

Sources: Middle East Monitor 

www.shafaqna.com

