Afghanistan’s quota for Hajj 2026 is 30,000

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has allocated a quota of 30,000 Afghan pilgrims for the Hajj season of 1405 AH.

Noor Mohammad Saqib, Afghanistan’s Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, announced on Saturday that

Afghanistan has secured a quota of 30,000 for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, and that this quota has been distributed transparently and fairly among Hajj applicants across the country.

Speaking at a press conference, Saqib said that the cost for each pilgrim from Afghanistan to perform next year’s Hajj has been set at 266,400 AFN, which is a reduction of 15,690 AFN compared to the previous period.

According to Saqib, the total expenses for the Hajj process have been set at 7,818,307,200 AFN.

Sources: Ariana News

